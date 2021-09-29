JONESBORO — After being among the leaders in coronavirus cases in Arkansas, the surge in Craighead County appears to be letting up.
The county had 53 new cases Wednesday, after recording only 38 on Tuesday, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health. However, the disease doesn’t appear to be tapering off in Greene County, with 27 new cases Tuesday and 37 on Wednesday. Mississippi County had 12 on Tuesday and 32 on Wednesday, and Randolph County had 11 and 16 new cases, respectiively.
Other counties in Northeast Arkansas were in single digits both days.
Statewide, the health department reported 1,153 new cases Wednesday and 19 deaths, including two in Lawrence County and one each in Craighead and Greene counties. Washington County had 108 new cases, followed by 101 in Pulaski and 98 in Benton County.
Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state believes at least 495,073 Arkansans have contracted the disease and 7,670 of those have died as a result,
Active cases declined by 238 to 10,620.
Hospitalizations statewide dropped by 51 to 758 and 219 of them were on ventilators, a reduction of six.
