JONESBORO — Local COVID-19 cases appear to be dropping down to the state’s normal levels after a small surge in the past couple of weeks.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 134 new cases statewide Tuesday, after reporting 67 new infections on Monday.
Greene County, which had suffered the brunt of the April surge, had no new cases Monday and only three on Tuesday.
Active counties dropped by 20 since Sunday to 91. Craighead County had two new cases Monday, but none on Tuesday, according to the health department reports.
Pulaski County had 33 of the state’s total of 134 on Tuesday, followed by Benton County with 16 and Washington County with 14. The number of active cases statewide rose by five to 1,506.
The state also reported the death toll since March 2020, had grown by four on Tuesday to 11,398.
The number of hospitalized COVID patients dropped by seven to 41. Of those, 13 were on ventilators, a reduction of four. Only four COVID patients were hospitalized in Northeast Arkansas facilities, and none needed the assistance of ventilators, the health department said.
Tuesday COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 0 new cases, 67 active cases.
Greene – 3 new cases, 91 active cases.
Lawrence – 0 new cases, 6 active cases..
Poinsett –1 new case, 13 active cases.
Mississippi –01new case, 25 active cases.
Jackson – 7 new cases, 8 active cases.
Randolph – 1 new case, 13 active cases.
Cross – 0 new cases, 1 active case.
Clay – 1 new case, 19 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.