JONESBORO — The Arkansas Department of Health reported no new deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the number of active cases fell to 2,990 on Tuesday.
New cases totaled 375 statewide, including 15 in Craighead County.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 1:52 am
Around the state, case counts were led by Pulaski County and 39. Benton County in northwest Arkansas had 35, while Saline County had 19. Sebastian County, home of Fort Smith, had 16.
The health department reported 172 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide, a reduction of 16 from Monday.
Nine of those patients were being aided by ventilators.
COVID hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas totaled 21, down three. Of those, one was on a ventilator.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 15 new cases, 213 active cases.
Greene – 6 new cases, 63 active cases.
Lawrence – 7 new cases, 25 active cases.
Poinsett – 3 new cases, 37 active cases.
Mississippi – 5 new cases, 44 active cases.
Jackson – 1 new case, 28 active cases.
Randolph – 0 new cases, 8 active cases.
Cross – 1 new case, 7 active cases.
Clay – 3 new cases, 14 active cases.
