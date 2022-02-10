JONESBORO — The number of active coronavirus cases across the state was cut in half in the previous seven days, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted during his weekly press conference Thursday.
New cases are on the decline, but one thing remains constant: the vast majority of those who contract the disease are not fully vaccinated.
“Unfortunately, our deaths continue to go up and it will not be too many days until we reach the 10,000 mark in terms of Arkansans who have died as a result of COVID,” Hutchinson said.
The state added 10 to the death toll Thursday, for a total of 9,937 deaths since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2022.
The state recorded 1,823 new cases on Thursday, including 100 in Craighead County.
No new deaths were reported in the northeast corner of the state.
Active cases declined by 2,790 to 24,274. Active cases on Feb. 3 totaled 49,674 statewide.
Hospitalizations as a result of the virus have also continued to decline in the past week.
Hospitals statewide were treating 1,257 on Thursday, down 66 from Wednesday. Of those patients, 186 were on ventilators, a reduction of five from Wednesday. Hospitals in the Northeast region reported 168 admissions, a reduction of 11 from Wednesday. However, 14 were on ventilators, which was an increase of one.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead – 100 new cases; 822 active cases.
Greene – 39 new cases; 405 active.
Lawrence – 28 new cases; 137 active.
Poinsett – 19 new cases; 244 active.
Jackson – 7 new cases; 168 active.
Mississippi – 30 new cases; 277 active.
Randolph – 7 new cases; 116 active.
Cross – 7 new cases; 109 active.
Clay – 14 new cases; 167 active.
Much of Hutchinson’s news conference was devoted to a proposal to reduce prison overcrowding with the expansion of the North Central Unit at Calico Rock. Hutchinson said the Arkansas Board of Corrections has endorsed a plan to add 498 beds to that facility.
At last report, 2,251 inmates were awaiting prison space in county jails.
Hutchinson said the prison population is expected to grow by 1.4 percent annually over the next decade.
There had been a decline in prison population during the past two years, but that was artificial, Hutchinson said. COVID-19 created a restraint on bringing inmates into the system.
The governor will be supporting a plan to use part of the state surplus to expand the Calico Rock prison. He said the cost has not been fully estimated but he is hopeful it will be approximately $60 million.
“The first responsibility of government is public safety,” Hutchinson said, “I look at our prison population, and we need to address the issue of adequate space.”
The Arkansas General Assembly will convene next week to begin its budgeting session.
