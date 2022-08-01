JONESBORO — Active cases of the coronavirus increased in Greene and Poinsett counties last week, while they declined in neighboring counties, a Sun review of reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
Active cases statewide declined by 27 between July 25 and Sunday, while active cases in Greene County increased by 27. Active cases in that county rose by 47 the previous week. Poinsett County’s active cases increased by five last week after rising by 15 the previous week.
Statewide, the number of new COVID-19 infections totaled 7,656, a decline of 8.1 percent. In Craighead County, new cases dropped by 25.8 percent to 328, or an average of 46.8 cases per day. And even though active cases increased last week, new infections in Greene County dropped by 14.7 percent.
The statewide death toll attributed to the pandemic since March 2020, rose by 46, including one each in Craighead, Clay, Cross, Poinsett and Randolph counties.
Hospitalizations attributed to the virus declined by 27 statewide from 413 to 386, and from 56 to 50 in Northeast Arkansas hospitals.
On Monday, the health department reported 582 new cases, including 60 in Craighead County and seven in Greene and Poinsett counties. Only Pulaski County, with 72, had more new cases Monday than Craighead.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, July 25 through Sunday
Craighead – 328 new cases, (decrease of 113 from previous week); 779 active cases (decrease of 68); 339 total virus related deaths (increase of 1).
Greene – 145 new cases (decrease of 25); 304 active (increase of 27); 182 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 47 new cases (decrease of 14); 111 active (decrease of 2); 82 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 94 new cases (increase of 32); 156 active (increase of 5); 131 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 34 new cases (decrease of 17); 86 active cases (decrease of 7); 64 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 99 new cases (decrease of 6); 206 active cases (decrease of 9); 214 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 55 new cases (increase of 1); 107 active cases (decrease of 2); 94 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 35 new cases (decrease of 17); 84 active cases (decrease of 4); 88 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay 33 new cases (decrease of 12); 78 active cases (decrease of 2); 95 deaths (increase of 1).
