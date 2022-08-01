JONESBORO — Active cases of the coronavirus increased in Greene and Poinsett counties last week, while they declined in neighboring counties, a Sun review of reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.

Active cases statewide declined by 27 between July 25 and Sunday, while active cases in Greene County increased by 27. Active cases in that county rose by 47 the previous week. Poinsett County’s active cases increased by five last week after rising by 15 the previous week.

inman@jonesborosun.com