JONESBORO — There weren’t that many new cases of coronavirus to report Monday by the Arkansas Department of Health, but deaths continue to escalate.
The health department reported 396 new cases statewide Monday, and that the number of active cases declined by 770 for a total of 15,004. But deaths totaled 37, including three Greene County residents, two from Craighead County and one each in Clay, Lawrence, Mississippi and Poinsett counties.
At St. Bernards Medical Center, which serves a 23-county region and beyond, 12 COVID patients died in four days.
Hospitalizations across the state continue to drop slightly, but more of those patients require assistance from a ventilator to breath.
Mitchell Nail, St. Bernards’ media relations manager, said 81 COVID patients were hospitalized at St. Bernards, including 26 in the intensive care unit and 10 on ventilators.
Ty Jones, spokesman for NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, said COVID inpatient levels have hovered between 55 and 65 in the past week. On Monday 16 of those patients remained on ventilators.
Craighead County reported 40 new infections Monday. There were 13 in Greene County and eight in Mississippi County.
Jones said NEA Baptist Clinic, adjacent to the hospital, now offers flu, COVID and booster vaccinations between the clinic lobby and The Daily Bread Café on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Enter through the main clinic entrance and follow directional signage. No appointment is necessary, Jones said.
New coronavirus cases ticked up slightly last week in Craighead County, compared to the previous seven-day period, but all the neighboring counties saw reductions, a Sun review of data from the Arkansas Department of Health revealed.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Sept. 13 through Sunday:
Craighead – 485 new cases (increase of 11 from last week); 846 active cases (decrease of 132); 223 total virus deaths (increase of 4).
Greene – 262 new cases (decrease of 8) 445 active (decrease of 30; 103 deaths (increase of 3).
Lawrence – 76 new cases (decrease of 43); 150 active (decrease of 78); 49 deaths (increase of 2).
Poinsett – 89 new cases (decrease of 61); 205 active (decrease of 44); 95 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 202 new cases (decrease of 37); 366 active cases (decrease of 65); 123 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 53 new cases (decrease of 11); 92 active cases (decrease of 26); 41 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 92 new cases (decrease of 3), 140 active cases (increase of 2); 50 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 53 new cases (decrease of 28), 111 active cases (decrease of 11); 58 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 74 new cases (decrease of 9); 140 active cases (decrease of 24); 54 deaths (increase of 1).
As for vaccinations, Cross County now has 50.1 percent of residents age 12 and up fully vaccinated, the highest percentage in the region. But that’s still 1 percent lower than the statewide average.
The health department reported 43.5 percent of eligible Craighead County residents are fully vaccinated.
