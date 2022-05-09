JONESBORO — Northeast Arkansas’ most populous counties showed declines in coronavirus cases in the past week, while the number of active cases statewide continued to grow, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health showed.
Greene County recorded 41 new cases between May 2 and Sunday, down from 88 the week before, while Craighead County had 30 new cases, down from 36. Mississippi County’s numbers were also cut in half, from 14 to 7.
Pulaski County reported a state-high of 241 new cases, followed by Washington County with 150 and Benton County, 122. That’s an increase for all three of those counties.
Statewide, new cases dropped by 25 percent to 1,171. But active cases rose by 29 percent to 2,057,
Statewide COVID-related hospitalizations rose in the previous seven days from 48 to 55, while Northeast Arkansas hospitals reported six COVID patients, up from four the previous week.
The state recorded 14 deaths in the previous seven days, including one each in Greene, Lawrence and Poinsett Counties. The cumulative death toll since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020 stood at 11,409 on Monday, an increase of one since Sunday.
On Monday, the health department reported 64 new cases, including two in Greene and one in Craighead County.
The infection rate in all Northeast Arkansas counties is rated low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, May 2 through Sunday:
Craighead – 30 new cases, (decrease of 6 from last week); 65 active cases (decrease of 12); 329 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 41 new cases (decrease of 47); 78 active (decrease of 33); 173 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 15 new cases (increase of 13); 19 active cases (increase of 9); 63 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 11 new cases (increase of 6); 14 active (increase of 4); 78 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 8 new cases (decrease of 4); 21 active (increase of 3); 127 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 7 new cases (decrease of 7); 25 active cases (decrease of 1); 209 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 14 new cases (increase of 9); 21 active cases (increase of 9); 89 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 3 new case (increase of 2); 4 active cases (increase of 2); 83 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 20 new cases (increase of 5); 25 active cases (increase of 5); 93 deaths (unchanged).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.