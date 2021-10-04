JONESBORO — The number of new daily cases of coronavirus declined by 29.3 percent in September, a Sun review of statistics from the Arkansas Department of Health showed.
That decline accelerated most, as the numbers dropped by 38.7 percent in the seven days between Sept. 27 and Sunday.
Craighead recorded 2,209 new cases during that seven-day period.
On the other hand, seven Craighead County residents’ deaths due to the virus were confirmed during that time, four more than the week before.
Mitchell Nail, spokesman for St. Bernards Medical Center, said 51 COVID patients were hospitalized Monday, down from 84 on Sept. 27. Sixteen were listed in intensive care and seven were on ventilators. At the same time, there have been 14 deaths in the past week.
“Every day in the past week, we’ve had at least one patient pass away from COVID, so that’s been kind of a difficult thing,” Nail said. The deaths weren’t confined to Craighead County residents.
Daily admissions for COVID patients have dropped to 5-10, which is about half the rate of two weeks ago.
At NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital spokesman Ty Jones said the numbers are also trending downward.
“Currently, NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital is providing care to 26 COVID patients, which is significantly lower than what we have seen in the past months,” Jones said, noting positivity rate continues to decrease as well.
From the date range of Sept. 20 to Oct. 3, the total positivity rate is 14.1 percent. That represents 77 positive tests in the hospital and 303 in the clinic.
“As you will remember, we stayed around the 20 percent mark and above once the delta variant reached Northeast Arkansas,” Jones said.
In Greene County, new cases declined by 29.3 percent in September, but by only 8.3 percent last week. And the new cases in Poinsett County dropped by 38.2 percent last month, compared to August.
The New York Times reported Monday that the number of new daily cases nationwide had fallen 35 percent since Sept. 1.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Sept. 27 through Sunday:
Craighead – 266 new cases (decrease of 168 from last week); 579 active cases (decrease of 130); 236 total virus deaths (increase of 7).
Greene – 187 new cases (decrease of 17); 333 active (decrease of 43); 116 deaths (increase of 4).
Lawrence – 45 new cases (decrease of 16); 87 active (decrease of 7); 53 deaths (increase of 3).
Poinsett – 60 new cases (decrease of 34); 130 active (decrease of 8); 97 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 132 new cases (decrease of 41); 238 active cases (decrease of 45); 130 deaths (increase of 4).
Jackson – 40 new cases (decrease of 11); 71 active cases (decrease of 9); 42 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 83 new cases (decrease of 14), 142 active cases (decrease of 4); 51 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 48 new cases (decrease of 13), 77 active cases (decrease of 10); 59 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 43 new cases (decrease of 9); 83 active cases (decrease of 14); 59 deaths (increase of 1).
On Monday, the health department disclosed only 195 new cases statewide, including 15 in Craighead and 10 in Greene County. The death toll rose by 12 to a total of 7,752.
