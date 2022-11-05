JONESBORO — All but two Arkansas counties in Arkansas are listed as having the lowest coronavirus community levels, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those are Madison County in the northwest and Phillips County in the southeast. Both are listed as medium community level.
The CDC’s COVID-19 Tracker reached that conclusion by comparing standardized data across the U.S. In addition to new infections, it factors in hospitalizations and staffing levels at hospitals serving those counties.
Still, Craighead County’s infection rate has been rising in recent weeks.
Between Oct. 27 and Wednesday, the CDC said Craighead County had 167 new infections, for a rate of 151.36 per 100,000 population. The rate last week was 116.01 per 100,000.
On Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 367 new cases statewide, including 16 in Craighead County. The state also disclosed 13 deaths Friday, including one in Craighead Coiunty.
Active cases increased by 36 statewide to 2,870.
Hospitals reported 141 patients who had tested positive for the disease statewide, an increase of one from Thursday. Hospital admissions in Northeast Arkansas stood at 18, down one from Thursday.
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead –16 new cases, 235 active cases.
Greene – 5 new cases, 56 active cases.
Lawrence – 2 new cases, 17 active cases.
Poinsett –4 new cases, 27 active cases.
Mississippi – 8 new cases, 66 active cases.
Jackson – 4 new cases, 16 active cases.
Randolph – 5 new cases, 20 active cases.
Cross – 1 new case, 13 active cases.
Clay – 3 new cases, 15 active cases.
