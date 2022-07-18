JONESBORO — The number of new COVID-19 infections in Arkansas began to level off last week, but some counties had significant increases, a Sun review of daily reports from the state Department of Health found.
The 8,678 new cases statewide from July 11 through Sunday represents a 0.78 percent increase from the previous seven days.
Meanwhile, new cases rose by 6.75 percent in Craighead County, 25.6 percent in Randolph County and 24.4 percent in Poinsett County.
Remaining counties in Northeast Arkansas showed little change, with the exception of Lawrence, where new cases dropped by 31.67 percent.
While new infections are slowing, COVID-related hospitalizations were up 31.4 percent statewide, and by 48.6 percent in Northeast Arkansas, according to the data.
The health department reported 402 people who had tested positive for the disease were hospitalized statewide. In Northeast Arkansas, the COVID patient census stood at 52, up 35 from a week earlier.
As a new reporting period began Monday, hospitalizations rose by another 33 patients to 435, including three additional patients in NEA.
The number of active cases statewide rose by 42.8 percent to 16,619 as of Sunday. Active cases in Craighead County rose by 19.8 percent during that time.
Among the 25 deaths reported during the week were two residents of Greene County and one person each from Craighead and Randolph counties.
The health department’s report for Monday showed 637 new cases, including 43 in Craighead County.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, July 11 through Sunday:
Craighead – 411 new cases, (increase of 26 from previous week); 806 active cases (increase of 143); 336 total virus related deaths (increase of 1).
Greene – 120 new cases (decrease of 1); 248 active (increase of 30); 180 deaths (increase of 2).
Jackson – 50 new cases (decrease of 1); 102 active cases (increase of 6); 64 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 41 new cases (decrease of 19) 117 active (increase of 29); 82 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 102 new cases (increase of 20); 193 active (increase of 43); 130 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 119 new cases (increase of 6); 241 active cases (increase of 26); 214 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 54 new cases (increase of 12); 101 active cases (increase of 17); 91 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 43 new case (decrease of 2); 67 active cases (decrease of 4); 87 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 43 new cases (decrease of 1); 93 active cases (increase of 25); 94 deaths (unchanged).
