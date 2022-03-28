JONESBORO — Craighead County and most surrounding counties cut their new coronavirus cases almost in half last week, a Sun review of daily reports by the Arkansas Department of Health indicates. However, two counties in the region remain on the upswing.
In fact, WREG-TV in Memphis reports that new cases in Crittenden County have escalated by 93 percent in the past two weeks. The 220 new cases in that county last week were the most of any county in the state. Neighboring Mississippi County had a 16.5 percent increase in new cases between March 14 and Sunday, while Craighead’s numbers dropped by 43.7 percent, from 319 to 179.
Despite the decline, Craighead had the second-most cases in the state last week.
New cases dropped statewide by 64.1 percent, from 4,079 to 1,462 in the previous seven days. However, active cases only dropped from 1,421 to 1,407 during that period, according to health department data.
COVID-related hospitalizations dropped 161 statewide on March 21 to 115 on Sunday.
The statewide death toll rose by 96 to 11,210. Of those, 10 were Crittenden County residents. Craighead, Clay, Cross, Greene, Mississippi and Randolph counties had one death each in the previous seven days.
Most schools in the area were closed last week for spring break. It’s uncertain how much the break may have impacted the statistics or how the return to classes will affect the current week’s stats.
However, on Monday, the health department reported only 21 new cases statewide and that the number of active cases had dropped to 1,290. In Northeast Arkansas, Craighead County reported two new cases and Greene County had one. There were no new cases for other counties in the region.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, March 21 through Sunday:
Craighead – 179 new cases, (decrease of 140 from last week); 80 additional active cases (increase of 33); 325 total virus related deaths (increase of 1).
Greene – 14 new cases (decrease of 38); 12 additional active (decrease of 9); 171 deaths (increase of 1).
Lawrence – 40 new cases (decrease of 5); 9 additional active (increase of 7); 75 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett –21 new cases (decrease of 48); 17 additional active (decrease of 5); 126 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 141 new cases (increase of 20); 49 additional active cases (increase of 34); 207 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 17 new cases (decrease of 19); 24 additional active cases (increase of 9); 60 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 27 new cases (decrease of 50); 6 additional active cases (decrease of 6); 83 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 4 new cases (decrease of 9); 2 additional active cases (decrease of 2); 81 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 3 new cases (decrease of 13); 6 additional active cases (decrease of 2); 91 deaths (increase of 1).
Crittenden – 220 new cases (increase of 150); 61 additional active cases (increase of 51); 226 deaths (increase of 10).
