JONESBORO — The Arkansas Department of Health reported another decline in new coronavirus infections Wednesday. Most counties in Northeast Arkansas also showed a decline from Tuesday and from the previous Wednesday.
The statewide total was 2,337 new cases based on the results of 7,207 tests.
The statewide death toll rose by 32 to 9,927, including two Craighead County residents and one person each in Greene and Mississippi counties.
The number of active cases statewide dropped by 3,238 to 27,063.
Hospitalizations statewide dropped by 36 to 1,323. Of those, 191 were on ventilators, a reduction of five. In Northeast Arkansas, COVID hospitalizations increased by two to 179, but those on ventilators declined by four from Tuesday.
Wednesday’s report showed two of the state’s most populous counties – Pulaski and Washington – also had the most new cases. Pulaski had 242, while Washington County recorded 171. White County (Searcy) was third at 141.
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead – 80 new cases; 879 active cases.
Greene – 32 new cases; 447 active.
Lawrence – 41 new cases; 144 active.
Poinsett – 22 new cases; 275 active.
Jackson – 25 new cases; 192 active.
Mississippi – 26 new cases; 311 active.
Randolph – 5 new cases; 126 active.
Cross – 10 new cases; 114 active.
Clay – 12 new cases; 168 active.
Commented