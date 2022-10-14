JONESBORO — While the numbers remain low, active cases of the coronavirus actually increased on Thursday, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Health.
The state reported 386 new cases on Thursday, down slightly from last Thursday, but active cases increased by 73 to 3,042.
Three residents of Mississippi County were among 13 deaths disclosed on Thursday. That raises the statewide death toll attributed to the pandemic to 12,347 statewide, including 225 in Mississippi County.
Pulaski County had the highest number of new cases with 55, followed by 25 in Washington County, 23 in Faulkner County and 21 each in Benton and Craighead counties.
The health department reported 167 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide, an increase of seven from Wednesday. COVID hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas totaled 18, down by two.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration said Thursday that the COVID-19 public health emergency will continue through Jan. 11 as officials brace for a spike in cases this winter, The Associated Press reported.
The public health emergency, first declared in January 2020 and renewed every 90 days since, has dramatically changed how health services are delivered.
The declaration enabled the emergency authorization of COVID vaccines, testing and treatments for free. It expanded Medicaid coverage to millions of people, many of whom who will risk losing that coverage once the emergency ends. It temporarily opened up telehealth access for Medicare recipients, enabling doctors to collect the same rates for those visits and encouraging health networks to adopt telehealth technology.
Since the beginning of this year, Republicans have pressed the administration to end the public health emergency. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has urged Congress to provide billions more in aid to pay for COVID-19 vaccines and testing.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 21 new cases, 211 active cases.
Greene – 8 new cases, 67 active cases.
Lawrence – 7 new cases, 26 active cases.
Poinsett – 5 new cases, 22 active cases.
Mississippi – 17 new cases, 58 active cases.
Jackson – 2 new cases, 25 active cases.
Randolph – 3 new cases, 7 active cases.
Cross –3 new cases, 10 active cases.
Clay – 1 new case, 11 active cases.
