JONESBORO — New coronavirus infections in Craighead County rose by 55 percent in the past week, according to data collected from the Arkansas Department of Health.
The state found 8,774 confirmed and probable new infections between July 6 and Monday, while the death toll rose by 29 to 5,926. Craighead, Cross, Greene and Poinsett counties had one death each during that period.
Only Poinsett County had a decline in new cases, and two counties had triple-digit increases from the week before.
The state leads the country in new cases per capita over the past two weeks, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers. Only 35 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county July 6 through Monday:
Craighead – 141 new cases (83 more than last week, 55 percent); 218 active cases (71 more); total deaths, 187.
Greene – 70 new cases (increase of 25, 55.5 percent) 118 active (increase of 34); total deaths, 79.
Lawrence – 21 new cases (increase of 1, 5 percent); 33 active (increase of 5); total deaths, 43.
Poinsett – 39 new cases (decrease of 5, 11 percent); 70 active (increase of 16); total deaths, 70.
Mississippi – 21 new cases (increase of 11, 91 percent); 33 active cases (increase of 22); total deaths 110.
Jackson – 33 new cases (increase of 21, 57 percent); 25 active cases (increase of 4); total deaths, 38.
Randolph – 26 new cases (increase of 18), 31 active cases (increase of 20); total deaths, 48.
Cross – 12 new cases (no increase), 15 active cases (decrease of 1); total deaths, 52.
Clay – 8 new cases (increase of 3); 9 active cases (decrease of 4); total deaths, 52.
While the delta variant of COVID-19 races through the unvaccinated population, few residents are racing to vaccination clinics. Only 412 Craighead County residents got their second shots to become fully vaccinated in the past week, meaning only one in three people 12 years old and up are fully vaccinated here. Statewide, 39.7 percent were fully vaccinated as of Monday.
Figures for full and partial vaccinations of persons age 12 and older in Northeast Arkansas as of Monday:
Craighead, 30,335 (33.335 percent), 7,751 (8.44 percent).
Clay, 4,421 (35.25 percent), 549 (4.38 percent).
Cross, 5,137 (36.92 percent), 921 (6.62 percent).
Greene, 12,473 (32.72 percent), 2,151 (5.64 percent).
Jackson, 4,192 (28.91 percent), 736 (45.08 percent).
Lawrence, 4,400 (31.31 percent), 951 (6.77).
Mississippi, 9,566 (28.4 percent), 1,904 (5.65 percent).
Poinsett, 5,991 (30.24 percent), 1,451 (7.32 percent).
Randolph, 3,649 (24.09 percent), 1,279 (8.44 percent).
Because of the low vaccination rates, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been engaging in community meetings across the state, including in Blytheville on Tuesday.
