JONESBORO — While the number of new coronavirus cases continues to decline nationally and here in Arkansas, some local counties went the other way last week.
Jackson and Lawrence counties had more new cases between Oct. 4 and Sunday, compared to the previous seven-day period, a Sun analysis of daily reports revealed.
And an adjustment in the number COVID-related deaths by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday shot counties’ death tolls higher. However, it’s not clear when seven new deaths attributed to Mississippi County, five in Cross and four each in Clay and Randolph counties occurred.
Craighead County’s numbers dropped by 18.8 percent compared to the previous week, while Greene’s case numbers improved by 28.9 percent. On the other hand, the caseload in Jackson County rose by 17.5 percent.
On Monday, the health department reported 12 more deaths statewide, increasing the statewide total since March 2020, to 8,132. The only death in Northeast Arkansas was attributed to Greene County.
Monday’s report showed 217 new infections statewide, including 15 in Craighead County.
Jackson County recorded nine new cases Monday, followed by six in Poinsett three each in Greene and Lawrence, two in Mississippi and none in Cross or Randolph counties.
Active cases continued to decline, dropping by 717 to 6,889 statewide. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19, dropped to 545 statewide, but the number of patients on ventilators rose from 161 to 164 on Monday.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Oct. 4 through Sunday:
Craighead – 216 new cases (decrease of 50 from last week); 395 active cases (decrease of 122); 241 total virus deaths (increase of 3).
Greene – 133 new cases (decrease of 54); 253 active (decrease of 54); 117 deaths (increase of 1).
Lawrence – 50 new cases (increase of 5); 55 active (decrease of 2); 55 deaths (increase of 2).
Poinsett – 58 new cases (decrease of 2); 107 active (decrease of 7); 98 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 126 new cases (decrease of 6); 227 active cases (decrease of 15); 137 deaths (increase of 7).
Jackson – 47 new cases (increase of 7); 76 active cases (increase of 7); 42 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 48 new cases (decrease of 35), 105 active cases (decrease of 15); 55 deaths (increase of 4).
Cross – 41 new cases (decrease of 7), 60 active cases (decrease of 10); 64 deaths (increase of 5).
Clay – 34 new cases (decrease of 9); 72 active cases (decrease of 4); 64 deaths (increase of 4).
