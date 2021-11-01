JONESBORO — Greene, Lawrence and Poinsett counties recorded increases in coronavirus infections last week, while neighboring counties in Northeast Arkansas continued to see declines in new cases, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health revealed.
The review shows Greene County record 47 new cases between Oct. 25 and Sunday, an increase of 17.5 percent from the 40 cases reported the previous week. Lawrence County’s 41 new cases was a 78 percent jump from the previous week, and Poinsett County’s 31 cases was a 14.8 percent rise from the previous seven days.
Craighead County showed a 13.4 percent reduction in new cases, from 112 the previous week to 97. That’s an average of 13.8 new cases per day. A month ago, the daily average was 38 new cases per day.
On Monday, the health department reported 139 new cases, including four in Jackson County. Craighead, Greene and Poinsett counties had three new cases each.
The statewide death toll rose by eight to 8,384. Among the deaths were one each in Craighead and Mississippi counties. Officials believe at least 245 Craighead County residents have died of COVID-related complications since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Oct. 15 through Sunday:
Craighead – 97 new cases (decrease of 15 from last week); 170 active cases (decrease of 27); 244 total virus deaths (increase of 3).
Greene – 47 new cases (increase of 7); 69 active (decrease of 4); 122 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 41 new cases (increase of 28); 56 active (decrease of 20); 57 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 31 new cases (increase of 4); 55 active (decrease of 15); 100 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 41 new cases (decrease of 3); 138 active cases (decrease of 30); 138 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 49 new cases (decrease of 21) 953 active cases (decrease of 39); 43 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 24 new cases (decrease of 19), 58 active cases (decrease of 14); 58 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 8 new cases (decrease of 24), 42 active cases (decrease of 3); 64 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 2 new cases (decrease of 14); 12 active cases (decrease of 10); 70 deaths (increase of 1).
