JONESBORO — After declining by 39.9 percent the previous week, new coronavirus infections in Craighead County bounced back up by 18.5 percent last week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
New infections statewide continued to decline, dropping by 9.6 percent.
Neighboring counties in Northeast Arkansas, with the exception of Clay, Jackson and Poinsett, had reductions in new cases between Nov. 14 and Sunday.
Statewide cases totaled 1,656, but active cases increased by 162 to 3,010. The health department reported 10 COVID-related deaths, including one in Craighead County.
COVID hospitalizations dropped from 151 statewide to 149 during the week, and from 22 to 21 in Northeast Arkansas.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified all the Northeast Arkansas counties to be low community level.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Nov. 14 through Sunday:
Craighead – 109 new cases (increase of 17 from previous week); 205 active cases (decrease of 18); 366 total virus related deaths (increase of 1).
Greene – 34 new cases (decrease of 7); 69 active cases (decrease of 2); 189 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 5 new cases (decrease of 11); 16 active cases (decrease of 5); 87 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 23 new cases (increase of 7); 36 active cases (increase of 11); 137 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 8 new cases (same as last week); 15 active cases (decrease of 4); 74 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 41 new cases (decrease of 4); 87 active cases (increase of 7); 226 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 8 new cases (decrease of 45); 10 active cases (unchanged); 100 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 8 new cases (decrease of 7); 13 active cases (decrease of 5); 98 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 9 new cases (decrease of 5); 17 active cases (increase of 5), 100 deaths (unchanged).
