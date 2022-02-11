JONESBORO — While statewide coronavirus numbers went down again on Friday, Craighead County accounted for more than 10 percent of the total with 200 new infections reported.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,947 new cases.
The statewide death toll rose by 40 to 9,977. Two Craighead County residents and one each from Greene and Poinsett counties were among the newly-disclosed COVID-related deaths.
Active cases declined by 2,659 to 21,515. Active case counts also declined in each county in Northeast Arkansas.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that the seven-day moving average of daily new cases had decreased by 42.8 percent through Wednesday, compared with the previous seven-day moving average. A total of 77,179,255 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States as of Wednesday. Through Friday, Arkansas accounted for 804,745 of them.
Craighead County’s 200 new cases were the most among counties in the state. Faulkner County (Conway) had 165 and Pulaski County (Little Rock) had 163.
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead – 200 new cases; 749 active cases.
Greene – 36 new cases; 382 active.
Lawrence – 37 new cases; 119 active.
Poinsett – 21 new cases; 216 active.
Jackson – 5 new cases; 151 active.
Mississippi – 45 new cases; 239 active.
Randolph – 17 new cases; 103 active.
Cross – 15 new cases; 92 active.
Clay – 14 new cases; 151 active.
