JONESBORO — Arkansas reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths and more than 2,400 new coronavirus cases Friday as the state saw a slight decrease in hospitalizations. Jackson and Poinsett counties each reported one death.
Meanwhile, after 779 people in Craighead County got shots the first four days of this week, slightly more than 50 percent of its residents above age 12 are at least partially vaccinated, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health. As of Friday, 33,807 (36.8 percent) residents were fully vaccinated, still far below the statewide average of 44.95 percent fully vaccinated.
The health department said the state’s COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began rose to 6,614, while coronavirus cases increased by 2,407 to 431,507 total since the pandemic began.
Craighead County had 112 new infections, raising the number of active cases to 1,264.
In neighboring counties, Greene had 57 Friday, raising the number of active cases to 601. Jackson County had 20 new cases, in addition to its 40th death since the pandemic began. Poinsett County had 22 and the death toll rose to 89. Mississippi County had 36, and Lawrence and Randolph counties had 11 new cases each.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals dropped by 13 to 1,397, but only 19 intensive care unit beds were available in the state, the department said. There were 533 COVID-19 patients in ICUs around the state with 343 on ventilators.
Arkansas ranks fourth in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University research data. The state’s cases and hospitalizations have surged in recent weeks due to the ultra-contagious delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate.
The state this week reached a new high for hospitalizations and had one of the biggest one-day increases in cases on Thursday since the pandemic began, The Associated Press reported.
The Arkansas Education Association issued a statement in support of the announcement by U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona that he supports mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for teachers and other school staff. AEA President Carol B. Fleming said the delta variant has caused a rise in cases, especially among children as the school year began.
“Educators agree that in-person instruction is best for our students as they thrive when they can engage with their fellow students, feel safe and nurtured and are under the care of educators,” Fleming said. “The surge of COVID-19 cases in Marion school district is a lesson to all of us vested in students, educators and the community.”
In his weekly column, Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed some people’s hesitancy to get the shot.
“I understand the hesitation of some to take the vaccine, but I’m not asking anyone to do anything I’m not willing to do,” Hutchinson said. “The First Lady and I are fully vaccinated. I encouraged all the members of my family to get vaccinated as well.
“If your hesitation comes from distrust of the government, national medical authorities, or the pharmaceutical industry, talk to your family doctor or talk someone you trust. My hope is that you will decide to take the best action to protect yourself, your family and your neighbors. COVID-19 is real, and it’s stealing too many of our loved ones unnecessarily.”
