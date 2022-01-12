JONESBORO — Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19’s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.
But the newest report from the Arkansas Department of Health leaves little room for optimism, with 10,874 new known infections found across the state. The numbers were based on the results of about 21,000 tests.
Of those new cases, 665 were in Craighead County. Two more COVID-related deaths raised the county’s total since the pandemic reached the state to 267. The statewide death toll rose by 14 to 9,372.
The state believes 3,997 are suffering from the disease here. Active cases statewide totaled 71,132.
The health department said 1,185 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday, an increase of 37, and 167 of those patients were on ventilators.
In Northeast Arkansas, hospitals reported 199 of their patients had tested positive for the virus. Fourteen of them were on ventilators.
Greene County recorded 188 new infections and one death Wednesday. Active cases totaled 1,323. Mississippi County reported 143 new cases and one death. The county had 1,072 active cases.
Elsewhere in Northeast Arkansas, Cross County reported 101 new and 432 active cases; Jackson County, 49 new and 250 active cases, Lawrence, 44 new and 254 active; Randolph, 39 new and 249 active; Clay, 25 new and 210 active; and Poinsett, 15 new and 711 active.
Scientists told the AP the omicron variant has proved so wildly contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect, just a month and a half after it was first detected in South Africa.
“It’s going to come down as fast as it went up,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle.
Dr. Jose Romero, the secretary of health in Arkansas, said Tuesday he doesn’t expect the number of cases to come down here until early February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.