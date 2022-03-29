JONESBORO — Arkansas reported 144 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, down from 607 on March 22.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported no COVID-related deaths.
The number of active cases declined by 56 to 1,234.
Pulaski County had 21 new cases Tuesday, followed by Craighead and Pope counties with 17 each.
The number of COVID-related hospitalizations, however, rose statewide by three since Monday to 122. Of those patients, 26 were on ventilators. Northeast Arkansas hospitals housed13 COVID-positive patients on Tuesday, also an increase of three. Two were on ventilators, unchanged since Monday.
The health department reported active cases among residents or staff members at 14 nursing homes across the state. Pocahontas Healthcare and Rehabilitation had active infections among 14 residents and eight staff members as of Monday, while one staff member each was infected at Randolph County Nursing Home and Lawrence Hall, according to the data.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 17 new cases, 72 other active cases.
Greene – 1 new cases, 11 other active cases.
Lawrence – 1 new case, 10 other active cases.
Poinsett – 1 new case, 12 other active cases.
Mississippi –14 new cases, 40 other active cases.
Jackson – 1 new cases, 24 other active cases.
Randolph – 2 new cases, 4 other active cases.
Cross – 0 new cases, 2 active case.
Clay – 0 new cases, 5 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.