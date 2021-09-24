JONESBORO — Only one county reported more new coronavirus cases Friday than Craighead County, and Greene County wasn’t too far behind the leaders.
The Arkansas Department of Health data showed Craighead County had 90 new cases. Only Faulkner County, with 98, had more.
Greene County reported 56 new infections.
Statewide, the health department reported 1,365 new infections, while active cases declined by 256 to 13,245. Active cases in Greene, Mississippi and Randolph counties increased slightly.
The state reported 13 more deaths, including one each in Craighead, Greene, Jackson and Mississippi counties. Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the health department believes 7,561 people in the state have died of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The death toll in Craighead County was 228 Friday. COVID deaths in Greene County total 109.
Statewide hospitalizations continued to decline, dropping 62 statewide to 894. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by 23 to 254, according to the health department data.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county on Friday:
Craighead – 90 new cases; 744 active cases, decline of 4 frrom Thursday.
Greene – 56 new cases; 394 active, increase of 10.
Lawrence – 9 new cases; 111 active, decline of 4.
Poinsett – 14 new cases; 166 active, decline of 5.
Mississippi – 54 new cases; 314 active, increase of 19.
Jackson – 6 new cases; 84 active, unchanged.
Randolph – 15 new cases; 164 active, increase of 3.
Cross – 10 new cases; 84 active, decrease of 3.
Clay – 8 new cases; 110 active, decline of 3.
