JONESBORO — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 302 Craighead County residents have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic since the disease arrived in Arkansas in March 2020.
That includes three of the 49 deaths that were disclosed Wednesday. The statewide death toll rose to 10,190. Poinsett County had two deaths and Clay, Mississippi and Randolph counties had one death each, according to Wednesday’s data.
While those grim numbers grow, the numbers of new infections, active cases and hospitalizations continue to drop.
The health department reported 1,124 new cases statewide, about half as many as a week ago. Active cases dropped by 1,586 to 12,965.
Hospitalizations were down by 46 statewide to 1,004. Of those, 155 were on ventilators, two fewer than on Tuesday.
In Northeast Arkansas, 110 COVID patients were hospitalized, a reduction of 18. Of those, 11 were on ventilators, unchanged from Tuesday.
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead – 68 new cases; 448 active cases.
Greene – 19 new cases; 228 active.
Lawrence – 9 new cases; 71 active.
Poinsett – 8 new cases; 144 active.
Jackson – 10 new cases; 74 active.
Mississippi – 12 new cases; 143 active.
Randolph – 2 new cases; 64 active.
Cross – 10 new cases; 62 active.
Clay – 2 new cases; 91 active.
