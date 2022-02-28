JONESBORO — Coronavirus deaths, new infections and the number of active cases all declined in the past week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
The deaths of seven Craighead County residents were said to be due at least in part to COVID-19 last week, compared to 11 the previous week. Through Sunday, 313 people’s deaths were attributed to the virus.
New cases between Feb. 21 and Sunday declined from 363 to 340.
Other counties reporting COVID-related deaths included: Greene with six; Clay and Mississippi with four each; Poinsett and Randolph with two each; and Jackson and Lawrence, two each.
Only Cross and Poinsett counties in Northeast Arkansas showed an increase in new cases.
However, new data released by the health department Monday showed Randolph County had 25 new cases in one day, more than the number of new cases all of last week, and just six fewer than the county had in all of the previous week.
The state reported 548 new cases across Arkansas on Monday, with 27 deaths. Active cases declined by 730 to 5,337. Statewide COVID hospitalizations continued their decline, dropping by 10 465 on Monday. However, the number of those patients on ventilators rose by 10 to 75. In Northeast Arkansas, hospitalizations rose by eight on Monday to 55. Six of those remained on ventilators.
Locally, Mississippi County recorded 21 new cases with one new death; Lawrence County had 10; Craighead, seven; Poinsett, five; and Cross and Jackson, three each. Clay County had no new cases, but one new death.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Feb. 21 through Sunday:
Craighead – 340 new cases (48.6 per day, down from 51.1 last week); 198 active cases, (down from 368); 306 total virus related deaths (increase of 11)
Greene – 80 new cases (11.4 per day, down from 15.9); 89 active (down from 179); 163 deaths (increase of 6).
Lawrence – 33 new cases (4.7 per day, down from 10.1); 31 active (down from 66); 69 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 47 new cases (6.7 per day, up from 4 per day); 68 active (down from 132); 117 deaths (increase of 2).
Mississippi – 51 new cases (7.3 per day, down from 16.3); 58 active cases (down from 119); 186 deaths (increase of 4).
Jackson – 23 new cases (3.3 per day, down from 5.7); 36 active cases (down from 67); 54 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 13 new cases (1.9 per day, down from 4.4); 21 active cases (down from 159); 80 deaths (increase of 2).
Cross –71 new cases (10.1 per day, up from 4.4); 27 active cases (down from 49); 75 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 13 new cases (1.8 per day, down from 3.4); 32 active cases (down from 71); 88 deaths (increases of 4).
