JONESBORO — New infections were down by 8.9 percent last week, while deaths attributed to COVID-19 slowed considerably, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
New cases in Craighead County dropped by 33.8 percent between Oct. 10 and Sunday.
Individual counties in Northeast Arkansas have ups and downs. Craighead and Greene counties’ declines this past week followed a slight uptick the previous week.
Lawrence, Mississippi and Poinsett counties showed increases in new cases in the previous seven days.
The health department reported 50 COVID-related deaths in the previous seven days, down from 120 the previous week. In Northeast Arkansas, Mississippi County had three deaths followed by two in Craighead County and one each in Cross, Poinsett and Randolph counties.
Hospitalizations also continued to drop, with 253 statewide on Sunday, down by 25 since Oct. 10, including 20 in Northeast Arkansas.
Active cases also continued to decline statewide, with a total of 3,140. Two south Arkansas counties, Calhoun and Chicot, had just one active case each.
On Monday, the health department reported just 74 new cases statewide, but 11 of those were in Craighead County. Greene County had six new cases.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Oct. 10 through Sunday:
Craighead – 84 new cases (reduction of 43 from previous week); 212 active cases (decrease of 19); 362 total virus related deaths (increase of 2).
Greene – 44 new cases (decrease of 4); 77 active cases (unchanged); 188 deaths (increase of 1).
Lawrence – 19 new cases (increase of 15); 20 active cases (increase of 9); 86 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 28 new cases (increase of 16); 26 active (decrease of 19); 135 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 7 new cases (decrease of 7); 22 active cases (decrease of 8); 71 deaths (increase of 3).
Mississippi – 44 new cases (increase of 9); 69 active cases (decrease of 14); 225 deaths (increase of 3).
Randolph – 10 new cases (decrease of 4); 9 active cases (decease of 22); 100 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 6 new case (increase of 4); 10 active cases (increase of 1); 95 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 5 new cases (decrease of 1); 9 active cases (decrease of 4); 98 deaths (unchanged).
