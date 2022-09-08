JONESBORO — The death toll related to the coronavirus pandemic rose by one to 352 in Craighead County and one to 85 in Lawrence County in new data released Wednesday by the Arkansas Department of Health. The two Northeast Arkansas deaths were among eight statewide, raising the statewide toll since March 2020 to 11,944.

Craighead County, once again, ranked second only to Pulaski County in the number of new cases Wednesday with 74. Pulaski County had 121. The statewide total was 1,042. While still high, Craighead reported 116 new cases a week earlier, when the statewide total was 1,383.