JONESBORO — The death toll related to the coronavirus pandemic rose by one to 352 in Craighead County and one to 85 in Lawrence County in new data released Wednesday by the Arkansas Department of Health. The two Northeast Arkansas deaths were among eight statewide, raising the statewide toll since March 2020 to 11,944.
Craighead County, once again, ranked second only to Pulaski County in the number of new cases Wednesday with 74. Pulaski County had 121. The statewide total was 1,042. While still high, Craighead reported 116 new cases a week earlier, when the statewide total was 1,383.
In a positive sign for the state, the health department estimated that active cases had dropped by 977 to 10,953. However, active cases increased in Craighead Clay, Jackson, Poinsett and Randolph counties.
COVID-related hospitalizations dropped by five statewide to 276, but remained at 45 for the third consecutive day in NEA hospitals.
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 74 new cases, 771 active cases.
Greene – 16 new cases, 251 active cases.
Lawrence – 8 new cases, 76 active cases.
Poinsett – 19 new cases, 138 active cases.
Mississippi –19 new cases, 231 active cases.
Jackson – 15 new cases, 120 active cases.
Randolph – 7 new cases, 95 active cases.
Cross – 4 new cases, 30 active cases.
Clay – 10 new cases, 56 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.