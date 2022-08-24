JONESBORO — After reporting 74 new cases on Tuesday, Craighead County had 50 on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported.
Statewide Wednesday, new cases totaled 1,231, led by Pulaski County with 136; Washington, 86; Benton, 65; and Faulkner County with 51.
The statewide COVID-related death toll rose by 16 in that 48-hour span, including two in Mississippi County and one each in Craighead, Lawrence and Poinsett counties. Statewide, 11,877 deaths have been attributed at least in part to COVID since the virus arrived in Arkansas.
Active cases stood at 10,701 on Wednesday, 26 more than on Tuesday.
COVID-related hospitalizations rose by two to 305, while Northeast Arkansas hospitals reported two fewer COVID admissions with 47.
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 50 new cases, down from 74 on Tuesday; 614 active cases.
Greene – 38 new cases, up from 25; 253 active cases.
Lawrence –19 new cases, up from 4; 101 active cases.
Poinsett – 14 new cases, down from 22; 192 active cases.
Mississippi – 28 new cases, down from 27; 264 active cases.
Jackson – 5 new cases, down from 10; 63 active cases.
Randolph – 20 new cases, up from 10; 84 active cases.
Cross – 0 new cases, down from 7; 67 active cases.
Clay – 4 new cases, down from 6; 60 active cases.
