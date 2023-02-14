JONESBORO — Some Northeast Arkansas counties still have relatively high COVID-19 numbers, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department found.
Craighead County continues to have the second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases each week, even though the county ranks seventh in population.
Craighead County reported 147 new cases between Feb. 6 and Sunday. Benton and Washington counties, ranked second and third in population, had 91 and 90 new cases, respectively.
Greene County had 75 during that week.
Pulaski County, the state’s largest in population, had 244 new cases.
The statewide total of new cases during that seven-day period was 1,680, up slightly from the previous week.
The COVID-related death toll rose by 34 statewide, including two deaths in Craighead County and one each in Clay, Cross, Greene and Mississippi counties.
COVID-related hospitalizations declined from 190 statewide to 183 during the week, but rose from 33 to 37 in Northeast Arkansas hospitals, according to the health department data.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Feb. 6 through Sunday:
Craighead – 144 new cases (increase of 30 from previous week); 258 active cases (decrease of 45); 385 total virus related deaths (increase of 2).
Greene – 75 new cases (decrease of 5); 150 active cases (increase of 1); 197 deaths (increase of 1).
Lawrence – 28 new cases (decrease of 1); 46 active cases (increase of 5); 89 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 19 new cases (decrease of 23); 42 active cases (decrease of 27); 138 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 21 new cases (increase of 12); 30 active cases (increase of 7); 75 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 37 new cases (decrease of 5); 77 active cases (decrease of 11); 234 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 29 new cases (decrease of 5); 32 active cases (decrease of 4); 106 deaths (increase of 2).
Cross – 7 new cases (decrease of 7); 14 active cases (decrease of 10); 103 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay —21 new cases (decrease of 15); 37 active cases (decrease of 1); 101 deaths (increase of 1).
