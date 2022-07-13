JONESBORO — Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Northeast Arkansas, and on Wednesday, data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed the death toll rose by one each in Craighead and Greene counties.
According to Wednesday’s report, 336 Craighead County residents have died of complications from the disease since March 2020. In Greene County, 179 have die. Statewide, the death toll rose by 10 to 11,620.
Wednesday’s reported death was the first for Craighead County since June 16. For Greene County, it was the first since July1.
The report showed 1,810 new cases statewide, including 90 in Craighead County. Active cases rose by 433 to 15,227 statewide.
The number of COVID patients who were hospitalized rose by six to 343, including 14 who were on ventilators. COVID patients who were in Northeast Arkansas hospitals rose by one to 41.
Leading counties with new cases were: Pulaski with 270; Washington, 114; Benton, 99; and Craighead, 90.
Active cases increased throughout Northeast Arkansas, with the exception of Mississippi County, where active cases dropped by eight.
Across the country, the highly transmissible BA.5 variant now accounts for 65 percent of cases with its cousin BA.4 contributing another 16 percent, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. The variants have shown a remarkable ability to get around the protection offered by infection and vaccination.
Wednesday’s Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 90 new cases, 736 active cases.
Greene – 30 new cases, 241 active cases.
Lawrence – 14 new cases, 111 active cases.
Poinsett – 27 new cases, 187 active cases.
Mississippi – 18 new cases, 208 active cases.
Jackson – 17 new cases, 91 active cases.
Randolph – 10 new cases, 78 active cases.
Cross – 3 new cases, 71 active cases.
Clay – 8 new cases, 76 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.