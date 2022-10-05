JONESBORO — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas dropped below 4,000 Tuesday, but the death toll rose by 32, data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows.
The health department reported 346 new cases in Tuesday’s report, including 24 in Craighead County.
Active cases declined by 372 to 3,852 statewide.
The health department attributes 12,213 deaths, at least in part, to the disease. The latest disclosed deaths include two residents of Jackson County and one each in Clay and Cross counties.
While the number of new infections continues to get smaller, Craighead County continues to contribute an outsized number to the statistics, ranking third among the 75 counties. Pulaski County (Little Rock) had 38 new cases, followed by Washington County (Fayetteville-Rogers) with 27.
The health department reported 206 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide, a reduction of three from Monday. COVID hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas totaled 27, a reduction of five. Of those, four patients were on ventilators, an increase of three from Monday.
As the spread of the coronavirus continues to retreat, long-term care facilities and nursing homes across the state have begun implementing updated guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Arkansas Health Care Association announced the changes Tuesday after the two federal agencies dsif they were relaxing visitation, activities and testing policies.
Under the revised guidelines, visitors no longer have to be screened prior to entry. Instead, visitors should notify facility staff if they are positive for COVID, have symptoms or have had close exposure to a positive person in the past 10 days. Indoor visitation must be allowed at all times.
The facilities would not have to require face coverings, especially if community transmission levels were not high.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 24 new cases, 217 active cases.
Greene – 5 new cases, 85 active cases.
Lawrence – 4 new cases, 294 active cases.
Poinsett – 3 new cases, 37 active cases.
Mississippi – 5 new cases, 61 active cases.
Jackson – 5 new cases, 37 active cases.
Randolph – 0 new cases, 27 active cases.
Cross – 0 new cases, 12 active cases.
Clay – 1 new case, 21 active cases.
