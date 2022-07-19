JONESBORO — The COVID-19 death toll rose by two each in Craighead and Greene counties Tuesday, and one Randolph County resident also died, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Statewide, the death toll since the pandemic reached the state in 2020 rose by eight to 11,643. The health department reports 338 Craighead County residents, 182 people from Greene County and 92 from Randolph County have died of COVID-related factors.

