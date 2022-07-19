JONESBORO — The COVID-19 death toll rose by two each in Craighead and Greene counties Tuesday, and one Randolph County resident also died, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.
Statewide, the death toll since the pandemic reached the state in 2020 rose by eight to 11,643. The health department reports 338 Craighead County residents, 182 people from Greene County and 92 from Randolph County have died of COVID-related factors.
The number of active cases rose Tuesday by 99 to 16,740. There were 1,735 new infections statewide, including 94 in Craighead County.
Pulaski County had 233 new cases, followed by Washington County with 102 and Faulkner County with 96.
The number of COVID patients in Arkansas hospitals rose by one to 436 Tuesday, but the health department said the number in Northeast Arkansas hospitals remained at 55.
Arkansas estimates that 57.9 percent of residents age 5 and up are fully vaccinated.
U.S. adults who haven’t gotten any COVID-19 shots yet should consider a new option from Novavax – a more traditional kind of vaccine, influential government advisers said Tuesday.
Regulators authorized the nation’s first so-called protein vaccine against COVID-19 last week, but Novavax shots cannot begin until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends how to use them, The Associated Press reports.
Most Americans have gotten at least their primary COVID-19 vaccinations by now, but CDC officials said between 26 million and 37 million adults haven’t had a single dose – the population that Novavax, for now, will be targeting.
“We really need to focus on that population,” said CDC adviser Dr. Oliver Brooks, past president of the National Medical Association. “Hopefully, the vaccine “will change them over from being unvaccinated to vaccinated.”
Tuesday’s Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 94 new cases, 833 active cases.
Greene – 23 new cases, 245 active cases.
Lawrence – 19 new cases, 125 active cases.
Poinsett – 14 new cases, 191 active cases.
Mississippi – 24 new cases, 246 active cases.
Jackson – 21 new cases, 116 active cases.
Randolph – 15 new cases, 113 active cases.
Cross – 10 new cases, 64 active cases.
Clay – 8 new cases, 91 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.