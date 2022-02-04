JONESBORO — Residents of five Northeast Arkansas counties were among the 43 coronavirus deaths reported Thursday by the Arkansas Department of Health.
Greene County recorded two deaths, while Clay, Craighead, Cross and Jackson counties had one death each. The deaths may have occurred days or weeks earlier, but only reached the state’s reporting data base this week.
Thursday’s report showed 4,213 new cases, based on the results of about 9,000 tests.
The number of active cases dropped by 3,947 to a total of 49,674 statewide. Active cases in each NEA county also declined.
Hospitalizations across the state also declined by 70 to 1,605. Of those, 230 patients were on ventilators, which was a reduction of 16 statewide.
Thursday’s winter storm likely reduced testing and discovery of many new cases on Friday. Updated data for Friday wasn’t available before The Sun’s early weather-related deadline.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead – 133 new cases; 1,589 active cases.
Greene – 46 new cases; 859 active.
Lawrence – 30 new cases; 260 active.
Poinsett – 41 new cases; 468 active.
Jackson – 31 new cases; 293 active.
Mississippi – 60 new cases; 544 active.
Randolph – 87 new cases; 218 active.
Cross – 27 new cases; 246 active.
Clay – 22 new cases; 257 active.
