JONESBORO — While the omicron surge may be going away, deaths from the surge are rising.
Of 203 COVID-connected deaths reported by the Arkansas Department of Health, eight (3.94 percent) were Greene County residents and six were from Craighead County. Mississippi and Jackson counties had four deaths each, and three Cross County residents died from complications from the disease, according to the data.
Pulaski County, by far the most populous county in the state, recorded 20 COVID deaths between Jan. 31 and Sunday. Washington County (Fayetteville) had 18 deaths, while Sebastian County (Fort Smith) lost 16 of its residents to the pandemic last week.
As for new infections, they’re down from their peak in mid-January, but up throughout Northeast Arkansas over the past week. At the same time, the number of active cases dropped throughout the region.
In mid-January, Craighead County was averaging 359 new infections per day. Last week, that average was down to 80.6 per day.
Monday’s health department report showed 729 new cases statewide. Craighead and Greene counties had six new cases each.
The statewide death toll rose by 36 to 9,867. Cross and Mississippi counties had two deaths each, while Craighead, Greene and Lawrence counties had one death each in the latest report.
The number of active cases tumbled by 5,278 to 33,037 statewide.
Statewide hospitalizations as a result of the virus dropped by 16 to 1,477, and there were 11 fewer patients on ventilators, 218. COVID hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas totaled 181 Monday, which is an increase of three. But patients on ventilators dropped by three to 16.
The health department reports that 99 percent of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas in the past week were the omicron variant.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Jan. 31 through Sunday:
Craighead – 564 (80.6 per day, up from 55 last week); 1,224 active cases down from 2,157); 281 total virus-related deaths (increase of 6).
Greene – 285 new cases (40.7 per day, up from 29.3); 647 active (down from 1,145); 149 deaths (increase of 8).
Lawrence – 107 new cases (15.3 per day, up from 9.31); 210 active (down from 331); 66 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 173 new cases (24.7 per day, up from 13.6); 391 active (down from 560); 109 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 213 new cases (30.4 per day, up from 27.9); 436 active cases (down from 708); 172 deaths (increase of 4).
Jackson – 135 new cases (19.3 per day, up from 10); 244 active cases (down from 302); 53 deaths (increase of 4).
Randolph – 154 new cases (22 per day, up from 7.6); 190 active cases (down from 247); 74 deaths (unchanged).
Cross –108 (15.4 per day, up from 4); 167 active cases (down from 312); 76 deaths (increase of 3).
Clay – 275 (39.3 per day, up from 34.4); 211 active cases (down from 310); 79 deaths (increase of 1).
