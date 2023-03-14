JONESBORO — The coronavirus continues to slip away, but the number of new and active cases grew slightly statewide.
While cases declined in Craighead County, the 87 new cases still ranked third in the state, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found Monday.
The health department reported 1,451 new cases between March 6 and Sunday, 40 more than the week before. Active cases increased by 175 to 2,798.
Benton County had the highest number with 101, followed by Pulaski County with 97.
The statewide death toll rose by 31 during that seven day period, including one each in Clay, Craighead and Mississippi counties. In the three years since the pandemic reached Arkansas, 13,032 people are believed to have died from complications from COVID-19.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, March 6 through Sunday:
Craighead – 87 new cases (decrease of 9 from previous week); 185 active cases (decrease of 3); 388 total virus related deaths (increase of 1).
Greene – 24 new cases (decrease of 32); 86 active cases (decrease of 13); 201 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 12 new cases (decrease of 3); 19 active cases (decrease of 1); 90 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 18 new cases (decrease of 9); 43 active cases (decrease of 16); 139 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 9 new cases (decrease of 6); 20 active cases (decrease of 14); 76 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 22 new cases (decrease of 5); 47 active cases (decrease of 8); 236 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 13 new cases (decrease of 6); 30 active cases (increase of 5); 107 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 5 new cases (decrease of 1); 11 active cases (decrease of 2); 104 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 7 new cases (decrease of 3); 19 active cases (decrease of 3); 102 deaths (increase of 1).
