JONESBORO — Arkansas had a 9.3 percent decline in new coronavirus cases last week, but Craighead County’s numbers rose by 16.9 percent, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found. Most neighboring counties also showed an increase, particularly Cross and Mississippi counties.
The 338 (48.3 per day) new cases in Craighead County was second only to Pulaski County’s (Little Rock) 768 between Aug. 8 and Sunday. Washington County (Fayetteville-Springdale) had 324, followed by Faulkner County (Conway) with 284.
Active cases statewide decline by 673 to 11,901. In the previous seven days, COVID-related hospitalizations dropped from 369 to 339 statewide and from 52 to 40 in Northeast Arkansas.
The state attributed 48 deaths during that period to the disease, including four in Craighead County, two in Randolph and one each in Greene, Jackson, Lawrence and Poinsett counties.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Aug. 8 through Sunday:
Craighead – 338 new cases, (increase of 49 from previous week); 673 active cases (increase of 20); 345 total virus related deaths (increase of 4).
Greene – 141 new cases (increase of 2); 297 active (increase of 13); 183 deaths (increase of 1).
Lawrence – 52 new cases (increase of 18); 88 active (increase of 1); 83 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 89 new cases (decrease of 5); 172 active (increase of 16); 132 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 37 new cases (decrease of 1); 79 active cases (increase of 5); 66 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 129 new cases (increase of 30); 234 active cases (increase of 28); 215 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 25 new cases (decrease of 30); 56 active cases (decrease of 51); 96 deaths (increase of 2).
Cross – 57 new cases (increase of 13); 100 active cases (increase of 26); 88 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 34 new cases (decrease of 19); 81 active cases (decrease of 4); 96 deaths (unchanged).
