JONESBORO — Arkansas had a 9.3 percent decline in new coronavirus cases last week, but Craighead County’s numbers rose by 16.9 percent, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found. Most neighboring counties also showed an increase, particularly Cross and Mississippi counties.

The 338 (48.3 per day) new cases in Craighead County was second only to Pulaski County’s (Little Rock) 768 between Aug. 8 and Sunday. Washington County (Fayetteville-Springdale) had 324, followed by Faulkner County (Conway) with 284.