JONESBORO — After setting new records for three consecutive days, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported.
However, the number of those patients who have to rely on ventilators rose. Hospitalizations dropped by 32 to 1,785 statewide, while 233 were on ventilators, an increase of 18. The number of COVID patients in Northeast Arkansas hospitals rose by one to 261 and 15 were on ventilators, a reduction of two.
The state reported 7,943 new cases Tuesday, including 262 in Craighead County.
Active COVID-19 cases went down statewide by 3,742 to a total of 89,572. A total of 24 more deaths have been reported due to the virus, bringing the statewide total to 9,556. No deaths were reported in NEA.
Although officials are still hopeful COVID-19 cases are decreasing, they say hospitalizations are a lagging indicator of those numbers dropping, and additional beds may still be needed at some hospitals in the state.
Based on COVID-19 cases by age data it shows that cases in every age group are declining, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson said is a good sign that new case rates are going down in most age groups of Arkansans.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 262 new cases; 3,178 active cases.
Greene – 119 new cases; 1,618 active.
Lawrence – 44 new cases; 428 active.
Poinsett – 64 new cases; 691 active.
Mississippi –86 new cases; 969 active.
Jackson – 19 new cases; 324 active.
Randolph – 55 new case; 274 active.
Cross – 50 new cases; 543 active.
Clay – 40 new cases; 470 active.
Some of the lesser populated counties in Northeast Arkansas have seen fairly large spikes in numbers in recent days. A health department report showed that some area nursing homes have seen a resurgence of cases.
For example, Manila Nursing Center reported 53 residents and 30 staff members had tested positive for the virus in the previous 14 days.
At Corning Therapy and Living Center, no residents were reported to be infected, but 10 staff members had tested positive for the disease in the past 14 days.
The Springs of Jonesboro reported 30 residents and 30 staff members had been infected, while Craighead Nursing Center reported three residents and 18 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous 14 days. Three residents and eight staff members of Lakeside Nursing Center of Lake City were also reported to have recently tested positive.
Steve Gillespie contributed to this report.
