JONESBORO — Coronavirus-related hospitalizations at St. Bernards reached an all-time high over the weekend, then exceeded that new record on Tuesday, spokesman Mitchell Nail said.
“That being 111 patients with COVID-19,” Nail said. “The previous high was 104 and it was set In 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic. The highest we ever got with the delta variant was 99.”
The newest patients are believed to be infected by the omicron variant that has swept the nation and the world.
The rise in hospitalizations is a statewide trend, as the Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,487 hospitalized COVID patients on Tuesday. Of those, 171 were on ventilators.
“It’s challenging,” Nail said of the omicron variant, “because it’s so transmissible and has break through properties that allow it to infect vaccinated individuals a little bit more easily.” He said the hospital is handling the influx of new patients minus 5 to 6 percent of its staff due to employee illness. “The old cliché, ‘All hands on deck’ is really appropriate.”
Nail said more than 60 percent of the new patients are not fully vaccinated. He said 80 to 90 percent of patients on ventilators were not vaccinated.
A briefing from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Public Health, published over the weekend, cautioned against taking the omicron variant lightly.
“Some have suggested that Omicron causes ‘milder’ disease than the Delta variant,” the UAMS document states. “However, Omicron infection is not ‘milder’ in the sense of producing a more benign disease. Omicron disease is a life-threatening illness. Even if symptoms are less severe, Omicron is capable of producing severe pneumonia and other manifestations that are extremely serious. Furthermore, we expect at least a third of those infected with Omicron will have long lasting, sometimes debilitating symptoms, such as chronic fatigue, cardiopulmonary complications and mental health issues.”
Following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the health department reported 3,213 new cases on Tuesday, including 80 in Craighead County.
The state recorded 15 deaths, including one each in Craighead and Greene counties.
Testing in Jonesboro ramped up over the weekend after St. Bernards began hosting free daily COVID-19 drive-though testing clinics at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave.
The clinics are conducted from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
The clinic uses the rapid antigen tests and operates in partnership with six members of the Arkansas National Guard stationed at St. Bernards.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 80 new cases; 3,974 active cases..
Greene – 38 new cases; 1,632 active.
Lawrence – 7 new cases; 307 active.
Poinsett – 18 new cases; 733 active.
Mississippi –16 new cases; 1,275 active.
Jackson – 26 new cases; 306 active.
Randolph – 1 new case; 226 active.
Cross – 9 new cases; 570 active.
Clay – 11 new cases; 360 active.
