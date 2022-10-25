JONESBORO — Arkansas experienced a slight uptick in coronavirus infections and deaths last week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
The state recorded 1,881 new cases between Oct. 17 and Sunday. That’s 25 more than the previous seven-day period. Craighead County had the fourth-highest weekly total in the state with 114 new cases. That’s 30 more than last week. Poinsett County recorded 41 new cases, compared to 28 the previous week.
On the other hand, Greene County reported just 24 new cases, a drop of 20 from the previous seven days. Since March 2020, the health department believes COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 12,425.
COVID-related deaths rose from 50 to 53, including two in Cross County and one each in Craighead, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence and Poinsett counties.
Active cases increased by 119 statewide to 3,043.
Fewer people were hospitalized as a result of the disease, with 134 statewide, down from 163 the previous week. In Northeast Arkansas 19 COVID patients were hospitalized, down from 22.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Oct. 17 through Sunday:
Craighead – 113 new cases (increase of 30 from previous week); 202 active cases (decrease of 10); 363 total virus related deaths (increase of 1).
Greene – 24 new cases (decrease of 20); 64 active cases (decrease of 15); 189 deaths (increase of 1).
Lawrence – 19 new cases (same as last week); 11 active cases (decrease of 6); 87 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 41 new cases (increase of 13); 32 active cases (increase of 6); 136 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 9 new cases (increase of 2); 9 active cases (decrease of 9); 72 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 49 new cases (increase of 5); 87 active cases (increase of 23); 225 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 21 new cases (increase of 10); 22 active cases (increase of 12); 100 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 10 new case (increase of 4); 15 active cases (increase of 6); 97 deaths (increase of 2).
Clay – 12 new cases (increase of 7); 16 active cases (increase of 8); 98 deaths (unchanged).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.