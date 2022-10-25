JONESBORO — Arkansas experienced a slight uptick in coronavirus infections and deaths last week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.

The state recorded 1,881 new cases between Oct. 17 and Sunday. That’s 25 more than the previous seven-day period. Craighead County had the fourth-highest weekly total in the state with 114 new cases. That’s 30 more than last week. Poinsett County recorded 41 new cases, compared to 28 the previous week.

