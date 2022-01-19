JONESBORO — Coronavirus-related hospitalizations rose by another 113 statewide to an even 1,600 on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, setting a new one-day high since the beginning of the pandemic.
St. Bernards Medical Center had 115 COVID patients in hospital beds, up from 111 on Tuesday, spokesman Mitchell Nail said.
While that’s not a large increase, “any additional person presents a challenge,” Nail said. “The ICU numbers are not changing, nor are the individuals that need ventilators.”
The state found 14,494 new infections of the disease on Wednesday, including 504 in Craighead County. Pulaski County had 1,658 new cases, followed by Washington with 1,365; Benton County, with 977; Faulkner, 795; Sebastian, 513 and Saline County, 507.
Active cases statewide rose by 6,439 to 95,377, according to health department data. The state recorded 10 deaths, including one in Mississippi County, increasing the total since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020 to 9,462.
As case numbers grow, the city of Fayetteville has reinstated its requirement to wear a face mask in city-owned buildings.
The Fayetteville City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance requiring masks that is similar to one that expired in late December, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The mask requirement will be in effect until March 2 unless extended by the council.
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 504 new cases; 3,979 active cases.
Greene – 291 new cases; 1,766 active.
Lawrence – 95 new cases; 383 active.
Poinsett – 119 new cases; 772 active.
Mississippi –171 new cases; 1,295 active.
Jackson – 90 new cases; 348 active.
Randolph – 84 new case; 282 active.
Cross – 126 new cases; 648 active.
Clay – 115 new cases; 439 active.
