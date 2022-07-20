JONESBORO — Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations continue to inch up in Arkansas at a time when the World Health Organization reports cases are on a high trajectory.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,835 new cases Tuesday, including 94 in Craighead County. Active cases increased by 254. The state reported 11 deaths.
Hospitalizations rose by eight to 442 statewide, while 58 COVID-infected patients were hospitalized in Northeast Arkansas, which is an increase of three.
Pulaski, Benton, Washington and Faulkner counties had more new cases than Craighead.
According to The Associated Press, WHO reported Tuesday that coronavirus cases have tripled across Europe in the past six weeks, accounting for nearly half of all infections globally. Hospitalization rates have also doubled, although intensive care admissions have remained low.
In a statement on Tuesday, WHO’s Europe director, Dr. Hans Kluge, described COVID-19 as “a nasty and potentially deadly illness” that people should not underestimate. He said super-infectious relatives of the omicron variant were driving new waves of disease across the continent and that repeat infections could potentially lead to long COVID.
WHO said the 53 countries in its European region, which stretches to central Asia, reported nearly 3 million new coronavirus infections last week and that the virus was killing about 3,000 people every week. Globally, COVID-19 cases have increased for the past five weeks, even as countries have scaled back on testing.
“We’re all aware of the tools we have to keep ourselves safe, assess our level of risk and take the necessary steps to protect others if we get infected,” Kluge said. “Just because a mask isn’t mandated doesn’t mean it’s prohibited.”
Wednesday’s Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 94 new cases, 855 active cases.
Greene – 41 new cases, 258 active cases.
Lawrence – 11 new cases, 124 active cases.
Poinsett – 19 new cases, 194 active cases.
Mississippi – 25 new cases, 232 active cases.
Jackson – 12 new cases, 106 active cases.
Randolph – 8 new cases, 106 active cases.
Cross – 8 new cases, 66 active cases.
Clay – 12 new cases, 94 active cases.
