JONESBORO — COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are leveling off from their rise over the summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its weekly COVID Data Tracker report.
But the agency’s COVID Tracker map shows that’s not the case in Northeast Arkansas. In some counties, those statistics are getting worse.
With the exception of Clay, Cross and Mississippi counties, the region is rated as having high community levels of the disease.
At 310.88 new infections per week per 100,000 population, Craighead County’s level is unchanged from the previous week.
Poinsett County had the highest level with 450.53 new infections per 100,000 in the week of Aug. 18 through Wednesday, while Clay County had the lowest at 192.43. Greene’s rate was 308.88
The CDC urges residents to stay up to date on vaccinations.
“COVID Data Tracker shows that in June 2022, people ages 50 years and older with two booster doses were 14 times less likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people of the same age and three times less likely to die than vaccinated people of the same age with at least one booster,” the weekly review states.
On Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,181 new cases statewide, including 76 in Craighead County. Washington County had the highest number of new cases with 154, followed by Pulaski with 142 and Benton with 80. Craighead had the fourth-highest number.
Active cases rose statewide by 260 to 11,099. The health department reported eight deaths, but none in NEA.
COVID-related hospitalizations rose by 18 to 325 statewide, but dropped by two in NEA to 42.
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 76 new cases, 646 active cases.
Greene – 35 new cases, 267 active cases.
Lawrence – 11 new cases, 104 active cases.
Poinsett – 11 new cases, 185 active cases.
Mississippi – 27 new cases, 279 active cases.
Jackson – 21 new cases, 87 active cases.
Randolph – 5 new cases, 94 active cases.
Cross – 0 new cases, 64 active cases.
Clay – 4 new cases, 59 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.