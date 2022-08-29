JONESBORO — After a one-week slide in new coronavirus cases in Craighead County, the infection rate rose to its highest level in three weeks, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
The county recorded 348 new cases between Aug. 22 and Sunday, a 27.5 percent increase from the previous week. The 6,096 new cases statewide represents a 10.1 percent jump from the previous week.
Technical issues in Little Rock last week prevented The Sun from obtaining seven-day totals for neighboring counties.
During the previous seven days, the health department reported 44 COVID-related deaths, including three Craighead County residents and two from Mississippi County. One death each was reported in Clay, Lawrence and Poinsett counties.
During that period, active cases statewide rose by 703, but hospitalizations dropped by six to 314. COVID-related hospitalizations in NEA also dropped by six, to 42. However, Monday’s health department report showed hospitalizations rose statewide by 10 to 324, including 51 in Northeast Arkansas hospitals.
On Monday, the health department reported 468 new cases statewide, including 28 in Craighead County. Greene County had 13 new cases Monday. No deaths were reported.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Aug. 22 through Sunday:
Craighead – 348 new cases; 657 active cases; 350 total virus related deaths (increase of 3).
Greene – 158 new cases; 282 active; 182 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 53 new cases; 109 active; 84 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 89 new cases; 172 active; 132 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 37 new cases; 79 active cases; 66 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 148 new cases; 294 active cases; 217 deaths (increase of 2).
Randolph – 63 new cases; 99 active cases; 95 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 28 new case; 66 active cases; 89 deaths (unchanged).
Clay 29 new cases; 60 active cases; 97 deaths (increase of 1).
