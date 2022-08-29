JONESBORO — After a one-week slide in new coronavirus cases in Craighead County, the infection rate rose to its highest level in three weeks, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.

The county recorded 348 new cases between Aug. 22 and Sunday, a 27.5 percent increase from the previous week. The 6,096 new cases statewide represents a 10.1 percent jump from the previous week.

inman@jonesborosun