JONESBORO — New coronavirus cases continue to decline, but on Tuesday, Craighead County had the second highest number of new cases in the state.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 869 new cases statewide, including 58 in Craighead County. Pulaski County had 93 new cases Tuesday, the latest information available due to weather circumstances.
Cross County, which had been reporting single-digit numbers of late, had 36 cases. White County had 33, followed by 28 new cases in Benton County.
Active cases statewide fell by 1,002 to 8,968.
The number of hospitalized COVID patients across the state dropped by 51 to 665, while the number in Northeast Arkansas hospitals dropped by 20 to 70 across the region.
The state disclosed 13 deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total since the pandemic reached Arkansas to 10,305. No deaths were reported in Northeast Arkansas.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead – 58 new cases; 297 active cases.
Greene – 16 new cases; 138 active.
Lawrence – 6 new cases; 52 active.
Poinsett – 9 new cases; 108 active.
Jackson – 2 new cases; 44 active.
Mississippi – 4 new cases; 93 active.
Randolph – 4 new cases; 42 active.
Cross – 36 new cases; 45 active.
Clay – 2 new cases; 55 active.
