JONESBORO — While Wednesday’s statewide numbers were down from Tuesday, most counties in Northeast Arkansas showed an increase in new coronavirus cases, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.
The health department reported 1,332 new cases, down 89 from Tuesday. Meanwhile, Craighead County reported 59, an increase of 10. Greene County numbers rose from 13 to 27. Only Cross County, with three, down from 16 Tuesday, showed a decrease in new infections.
Active cases continued to rise, with 10,663 still ill with COVID on Wednesday, an increase of 480 from Tuesday.
The statewide death toll rose by six Wednesday to 11,580, but none from NEA.
COVID-related hospitalizations jumped by 30 statewide to 241, including 12 on ventilators. Hospitalizations in the northeast region rose by one to 34, with one on a ventilator.
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 59 new cases, 510 active cases.
Greene – 27 new cases, 181 active cases.
Lawrence – 5 new cases, 70 active cases.
Poinsett – 15 new cases, 83 active cases.
Mississippi – 21 new cases, 131 active cases.
Jackson – 10 new case, 80 active cases.
Randolph – 16 new cases, 61 active cases.
Cross – 3 new case, 64 active case.
Clay – 5 new cases, 54 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.