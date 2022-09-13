JONESBORO —Though this week’s data is incomplete, it appears, new coronavirus infections in Arkansas are on the decline.
The Arkansas Department of Health failed to release information on Sunday, due to technical problems. A spokeswoman at ADH said that information still wasn’t available on Monday.
However, the department reported 4,537 new cases statewide between Sept. 5 and Saturday, an average of 756.2 per day. The seven-day total for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4 was 6,335, an average of 905 per day. The state had averaged 429 cases the previous two Sundays
Deaths totaled 28, including three in Mississippi County and one each in Craighead and Jackson counties.
Craighead County had 284 new cases (47.33 per day) from Sept. 5 through Saturday, the third highest number among counties in the state, but substantially lower than the previous week, when the county had 450, or 65.6 per day.
The New York Times reported that new infections are down by 10 percent statewide in Arkansas, with an average of 28 new infections per 100,000 per day.
For Craighead County, the 14-day average was up by 4 percent in that two-week stretch, with an average of 48 per 100,000 daily.
Lawrence, Jackson and Poinsett counties have alternated from up to down from week to week, but their averages over 14 days have been slightly higher than Craighead’s.
On Monday, the health department reported 630 new cases statewide since its Saturday report. That included 51 for Craighead County. Pulaski County had a two-day total of 107, followed by Benton County with 53.
Sunday-Monday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 51 new cases, 701 active cases.
Greene – 12 new cases, 212 active cases.
Lawrence – 2 new cases, 83 active cases.
Poinsett – 12 new cases, 118 active cases.
Mississippi –14 new cases, 208 active cases.
Jackson – 6 new cases, 116 active cases.
Randolph – 4 new cases, 90 active cases.
Cross – 7 new cases, 29 active cases.
Clay – 3 new cases, 58 active cases.
