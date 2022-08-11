JONESBORO — While the nation’s top public health agency on Thursday relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, Northeast Arkansas continues to experience high levels of infections.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,265 new cases statewide Thursday, including 79 in Craighead County. Only Pulaski County, with 175, had more cases than Craighead.
On Wednesday, Craighead county reported 62 new cases, ranking third statewide.
Greene County reported 30 new cases on Wednesday and 29 on Thursday.
Craighead County has also recorded two COVID-related deaths since Tuesday, while Greene, Jackson, Lawrence and Poinsett counties recorded one death each.
Active cases continued to decline statewide, down to 11,763 on Thursday. But most counties in NEA have seen their active cases rise.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person, The Associated Press reported. The CDC also said people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others.
The changes are driven by a recognition that – more than 2 1/2 years since the start of the pandemic – an estimated 95 percent of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected, agency officials said.
“The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those of the last two years,” said the CDC’s Greta Massetti, an author of the guidelines.
The CDC recommendations apply to everyone in the U.S., but the changes could be particularly important for schools, which resume classes this month in many parts of the country.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 79 new cases, 659 active cases.
Greene – 29 new cases, 277 active cases.
Lawrence – 8 new cases, 84 active cases.
Poinsett – 16 new cases, 174 active cases.
Mississippi – 21 new cases, 201 active cases.
Jackson –12 new cases, 78 active cases.
Randolph – 5 new cases, 58 active cases.
Cross – 20 new cases, 103 active cases.
Clay – 4 new cases, 75 active cases.
