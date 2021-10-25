JONESBORO — Some counties in Northeast Arkansas saw massive declines in new coronavirus infections in the past week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of health found.
Greene County’s cases dropped by 132.5 percent between Oct. 18 and Sunday, while Mississippi County saw a 122.7 percent decline.
Craighead County’s numbers dropped by 54.9 percent, from 172 new cases to 112.
Tempering that good news, however, is the fact that Craighead and Clay counties recorded three deaths each in the past week, while two Randolph County residents and one each in Mississippi and Poinsett counties died. Statewide, Arkansas had 79 deaths during that seven-day period.
The number of active cases grew by 34 to 143 in Jackson County last week. A separate health department report showed 22 active cases in the Jackson County (Tuckerman) School District and another 15 active cases in the Newport district. Tuckerman’s cases ranked 10th among the state’s school districts and ahead of the 17 listed for the Jonesboro district. State prisons in Newport had nine active cases as of Monday, down from 13 a week earlier.
On Monday, the health department reported 161 new cases and 11 deaths. Active cases dropped by 515 to 4,912 statewide. Craighead and Mississippi counties had six new cases each Monday, followed by five each for Greene and Jackson counties, two each in Lawrence and Poinsett counties, and one in Randolph County. Clay and Cross counties had no new infections to report Monday.
Hospitalizations statewide rose by four on Monday to 395. Patients on ventilators dropped by three to 113 across the state.
At NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, spokesman Ty Jones said only 16 COVID patients were being treated in-house Monday and 10 of those had been moved out of isolation.
“Testing continues to trend downward in the communities we serve,” Jones said in a memo. “For the past week, outpatient COVID testing throughout our clinic is at 9.3 percent. We still remain ready to serve any and all patients seeking treatment for COVID including outpatient treatment of monoclonal antibody infusions.”
Jones said COVID, flu, and booster vaccines are available near the clinic lobby, “and we urge anyone who has put off their regularly scheduled exams or preventative visits, to please get these appointments back on the books.”
Information from St. Bernards wasn’t available Monday.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Oct. 18 through Sunday:
Craighead – 112 new cases (decrease of 60 from last week); 211 active cases (decrease of 93); 244 total virus deaths (increase of 3).
Greene – 40 new cases (decrease of 53); 94 active (decrease of 56); 122 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 23 new cases (decrease of 2); 37 active (decrease of 7); 56 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 27 new cases (decrease of 8); 47 active (decrease of 17); 99 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 44 new cases (decrease of 54); 101 active cases (decrease of 95); 138 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 70 new cases (decrease of 11) 143 active cases (increase of 34); 42 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 43 new cases (decrease of 4), 72 active cases (decrease of 5); 57 deaths (increase of 2).
Cross – 32 new cases (decrease of 7), 52 active cases (increase of 4); 64 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 16 new cases (decrease of 3); 26 active cases (decrease of 9); 69 deaths (increase of 3).
