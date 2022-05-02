JONESBORO — Greene County ranked behind only the two most-populated counties for new virus cases in the state last week, according to a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health. Pulaski County had 138, for the period of April 26 through Sunday, followed by Benton County with 99 and Greene County with 88. Craighead County reported 36 new infections.
There were 881 new cases statewide in that seven-day period, an increase of 19.2 percent. Greene County’s numbers rose by 27.5 percent.
The state recorded 19 COVID-related deaths in the previous seven days, including one Lawrence County resident.
The number of active cases grew statewide by 29.5 percent to 1,562 as of Sunday. Greene County’s active cases rose from 74 to 111 during the week. Craighead County’s active cases rose from 48 to 77.
Calculated by population density, Greene, Clay and Craighead counties have the highest shares of new cases overin the previous seven days, according to data from The New York Times. The report shows Greene County with 25 cases per 100,000 population, Clay with 15 and Craighead with 5.2 new cases per 100,000.
While the numbers remain well below the peak in January, Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House Coronavirus Response Task Force coordinator, warned on Sunday the nation should be braced for another surge. Speaking on the CBS program Face the Nation, Birx based her comments on global data.
“So I follow South Africa very closely,” Birx said. “They’re good about testing. They’re good about sequencing and find their variants. They’re on an up slope again. Each of these surges are about four to six months apart. That tells me that natural immunity wanes enough in the general population after four to six months that a significant surge is going to occur again.
“And this is what we have to be prepared for in this country. We should be preparing right now for a potential surge in the summer across the southern United States because we saw it in 2020 and we saw it in 2021.”
Birx said the South is more vulnerable because the general population has less access to health care.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, April 25 through Sunday:
Craighead – 36 new cases, (decrease of 4 from last week); 77 active cases (increase of 29); 329 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 88 new cases (increase of 19); 111 active (increase of 37); 172 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 2 new cases (decrease of 5); 10 active cases (decrease of 7); 63 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 5 new cases (same as last week); 10 active (increase of 1); 78 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 12 new case (increase of 7); 18 active (increase of 11); 126 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 14 new cases (increase of 6); 26 active cases (increase of 9); 210 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 5 new cases (increase of 2); 12 active cases (increase of 4); 88 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 1 new case (same as last week); 2 active cases (decrease of 1); 83 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 15 new cases (increase of 4); 20 active cases (increase of 8); 93 deaths (unchanged).
