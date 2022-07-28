JONESBORO — Active cases of COVID-19 declined Thursday in Craighead, Clay, Lawrence and Mississippi counties, according to new data from the Arkansas Department of Health.
However, Poinsett County saw a one-day boost of 23 new infections.
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 12:47 am
JONESBORO — Active cases of COVID-19 declined Thursday in Craighead, Clay, Lawrence and Mississippi counties, according to new data from the Arkansas Department of Health.
However, Poinsett County saw a one-day boost of 23 new infections.
Statewide, the health department reported 1,578 new cases, about 50 more than last Thursday.
Active cases rose by 237 statewide, but declined by 23 in Craighead County. Active cases dropped by two in Clay, six in Lawrence and three in Mississippi counties.
The state reported 10 additional deaths on Thursday, including one resident of Poinsett County.
The 54 new cases for Craighead County was tied with Sebastian County for seventh statewide, behind Pulaski, 261; Washington, 106; Faulkner, 70; Benton, 69; White, 65; and Saline, 56.
COVID-related hospitalizations rose by 14 statewide to 435.
Of those patients, 14 were on ventilators, an increase of two. In Northeast Arkansas, the hospitalizations dropped by seven to 55.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 54 new cases, 823 active cases.
Greene – 18 new cases, 299 active cases.
Lawrence –7 new cases, 97 active cases.
Poinsett – 23 new cases, 138 active cases.
Mississippi – 23 new cases, 210 active cases.
Jackson –10 cases, 80 active cases.
Randolph – 11 new cases, 104 active cases.
Cross – 9 new cases, 90 active cases.
Clay – 6 new cases, 72 active cases.
