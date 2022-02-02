JONESBORO — The Arkansas Department of Health reported 4,604 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, including 158 in Craighead County.
The number of active cases statewide declined by 3,582 to 53,710. Active cases also declined throughout Northeast Arkansas.
The state reported 23 deaths, including one each in Cross, Greene, Lawrence and Mississippi counties.
Hospitalizations declined by 36 statewide to 1,675. Of those, 246 were on ventilators, which is an increase of four.
Wednesday’s numbers were down from a week earlier, when the state reported 6,561 new cases on Jan. 26. Craighead County’s numbers were down from 187 the previous week.
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead County – 159 new cases; 1,799 active cases.
Greene County – 100 new cases; 967 active.
Lawrence County – 15 new cases; 297 active.
Poinsett County – 44 new cases; 511 active.
Jackson County – 40 new cases; 298 active.
Mississippi County – 49 new cases; 582 active.
Randolph County – 23 new cases; 230 active.
Cross County – 33 new cases; 260 active.
Clay County – 25 new cases; 281 active.
